Advertisement

Ex-White House adviser charged in $200K theft from schools

Prosecutors say former White House adviser Seth Andrew stole more than $200,000 from charter...
Prosecutors say former White House adviser Seth Andrew stole more than $200,000 from charter schools.(Source: U.S. Southern District of New York via CNN))
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of a national charter school network who once served as a White House adviser under President Barack Obama was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging he stole over $200,000 from the network and used it to get a better interest rate on a multimillion-dollar apartment.

Seth Andrew, founder of Democracy Prep, was arrested in Manhattan on wire fraud, money laundering and false statement charges.

Attorney Michael Yaeger said Andrew, 42, will plead not guilty to the charges.

“We’re reviewing the papers that were just unsealed this morning,” Yaeger said in an email.

Andrew awaited an initial appearance in Manhattan federal court.

U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a release that Andrew stole $218,000 “from the very same schools he helped create.”

She said he then used the money to obtain a better interest rate on a mortgage for a $2.3 million Manhattan apartment.

Andrew was a founder of Democracy Prep when it started in New York City in 2005. It later expanded across the United States, flourishing after its methods helped raise test scores for economically challenged children in Harlem.

According to a criminal complaint, Andrew left his role as a superintendent in his schools network in the spring of 2013 and began working in the United States Department of Education and as a senior adviser in the Office of Educational Technology at the White House until November 2016.

In court papers, authorities said Andrew tried to make it appear that the money he took from the schools came from a civic organization he controls.

They said he used the money to qualify for a half—percent interest rate reduction — the largest his bank allowed — on his purchase with his spouse of a Manhattan residence in August 2019.

The couple obtained a $1,776,000 mortgage with an interest rate of 2.5%, the complaint said.

“Today Andrew himself is learning one of life’s most basic lessons — what doesn’t belong to you is not yours for the taking,” said William F. Sweeney Jr., head of New York’s FBI office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraskans want answers after state requests unemployment overpayments be paid back
“I mean it took me this long but at least he’s young and got a lot left in him, I have a lot...
Michigan woman spends decades searching for her biological father, finds him in Omaha
Eight golf carts have been stolen from two Omaha City Golf Courses
Lincoln man dies in fatal motorcycle crash
Council Bluffs families forced out of apartment complex as flames swallow three-story building

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan...
US orders big drawdown at Kabul embassy as troops leave
FILE - In this Sunday, April 25, 2021 photograph, the blue oval logo of the Ford Motor Company...
Ford plans to develop and produce electric vehicle batteries
Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. revealed the results of an independent autopsy...
Pathologist: Black man killed by N.C. deputies was shot 5 times
Powerful Iowa companies got state testing help, records show
FILE - This July 23, 2018 file photo shows packets of buprenorphine, a drug which controls...
US lifts barriers to prescribing addiction treatment drug