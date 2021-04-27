David’s Evening Forecast - Tracking a few storms overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little Summer-like feel in the air around the metro again today, at least briefly. A cold front moving through during the early afternoon brought strong north winds and falling temperatures for the evening. We’ll fall into the middle and lower 60s by late this evening with gusty north winds continuing. Although we do have a cold front moving through, dry weather is expected through at least Midnight. After Midnight, a few scattered storms may move in from the west, but I do not expect widespread storms. Where we do see storms, a few brief heavy downpours are possible along with frequent lightning and gusty winds. Storms should generally exit the area by sunrise, with temperatures falling to near 50 in the metro.

Storm chance overnight (WOWT)

Cloudy skies will remain on Wednesday with a north breeze continuing. A few scattered light rain showers are possible, but significant rainfall is not expected. The clouds combined with a north breeze and a few showers will keep temperatures cooler than the last few days. High temperatures likely only reach the middle 60s, which is only a couple of degrees away from our average high for the end of April.

Sunnier skies return Thursday, though breezy northwest winds will continue. The sunshine should help to warm us back into the low 70s for both Thursday and Friday. Another taste of Summer weather should arrive by the weekend with highs climbing back into the 80s for much of the area. Our next chance for rain or storms will hold off until next with, with a few showers or storms possible late Monday into Tuesday and Wednesday. The rain chance will bring a slight drop in temperatures, with highs falling back into the low 70s or possibly 60s.

