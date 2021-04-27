Advertisement

Couple killed, baby survives crash in southwestern Nebraska

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) - Authorities in southwestern Nebraska say a Sidney couple has died in a two-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer that left their 1-year-old baby hospitalized.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that the crash happened Friday in Cheyenne County when a small sport utility vehicle driven by 51-year-old Brian Lee Johnson ran a stop sign at a rural intersection and hit a trailer being pulled by a semi. Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub says Johnson and his wife, 24-year-old Catherine Noquera Johnson, died in the crash.

First responders had to use equipment to remove the couple’s baby from the wreckage. The baby was first taken to a Sidney hospital, then flown to Children’s Hospital in Aurora, Colorado.

Her medical conditional was not released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

