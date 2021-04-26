Advertisement

Reporter dies after being struck by bullet in her apartment

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A young public radio journalist has died after being struck by a stray bullet inside her Kansas City apartment.

Aviva Okeson-Haberman, 24, was struck by a bullet Friday afternoon while she was in her first-floor apartment, according to KCUR, where she worked.

Okeson-Haberman had been covering Missouri government and politics at the station where she had worked since 2019 after graduating from the University of Missouri.

After news of Okeson-Haberman’s death broke Sunday, many colleagues and public officials, including Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, offered memories and condolences on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I mean it took me this long but at least he’s young and got a lot left in him, I have a lot...
Michigan woman spends decades searching for her biological father, finds him in Omaha
Ashland restaurant went up in flames in last hoorah
Lincoln man dies in fatal motorcycle crash
On Saturday, hundreds of people showed up at the Air Park Green Area, most of them named Josh.
Joshes get together to fight in Josh Fight 2021
Man arrested after NSP troopers witness street racing

Latest News

The Omaha community has rallied around Barks N Brews to keep their doors from closing.
Community keeps small business from closing
Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Two Kansas women arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Anamosa suspects.
Trial set for 2 inmates accused of killing nurse, officer
Charles Herbster to kick off gubernatorial campaign
Herbster to kick off campaign for Nebraska governor - 10pm