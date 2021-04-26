Advertisement

Officials: 12-year-old girl killed in eastern Iowa UTV crash

By Associated Press
Apr. 26, 2021
SPRINGBROOK, Iowa (AP) - Sheriff’s officials in eastern Iowa say a 12-year-old girl died when the utility vehicle she was on crashed and rolled.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Sunday afternoon just outside Springbrook. The Telegraph Herald in Dubuque reports the crash happened on a farm.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that “extensive life-saving measures were attempted” to save the girl, but she died at the scene. The girl’s name has not yet been released.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the sheriff’s department are investigating the crash.

