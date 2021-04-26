Advertisement

Nebraska to resume Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine distribution

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Monday afternoon that local health departments and other providers across the state should resume offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Nebraska joins several other states that have resumed distribution of the J&J vaccine since the CDC and FDA lifted the pause on J&J vaccinations Friday.

That decision came after a panel voted 10-4 after hearing advisers debate in a daylong meeting just how serious the risk really is, stopping short of any outright age restrictions on the J&J vaccine, but made clear that the shots must come with clear warnings about the clots. The “pause” was implemented earlier this month to allow for examination into cases of “unusual blood clots” in six women — then 15 — between ages 18 and 50.

“The safety and effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been confirmed by the CDC and the FDA. Nebraska providers who have a current supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should resume using those doses,” the state DHHS release states.

