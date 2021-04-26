Advertisement

NDCS report inmate’s death

(KOLN)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - On Sunday evening, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of an inmate at Lincoln Correctional Center.

They say, Patrick Russell, 64, died at a Lincoln hospital this morning. Russell was serving 110-126 years for a first-degree murder charge in Douglas County.

He was being treated for a medical condition and officials say that it wasn’t related to COVID-19. The cause of death is unknown at this time and a grand jury will have an investigation.

