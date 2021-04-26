Monday April 26 COVID-19 update: School vaccine clinics start Tuesday; Nebraska can resume J&J vaccinations

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County update

On Monday, DCHD reported 251 new COVID-19 cases since its last report Friday, bringing the local case total to 70,311.

The rolling seven-day average is 104. The positivity rate for the week ending Saturday was 22.4%.

The death toll stands at 696.

To date, 62,916 Douglas County residents have recovered from COVID-19, DCHD reported Monday.

Local hospitals were reported 75% occupancy, with 369 beds available; and 72% of ICU beds are occupied, with 93 beds available. According to the DCHD report, 81 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, 30 of them in ICUs, and 20 on ventilators.

The county is also monitoring eight more patients for signs of COVID-19.

DCHD preparing for school clinics

DCHD is encouraging families to take advantage of upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics at area high schools, starting Tuesday at Millard North High School, 1010 S. 144th St.; and Omaha South High School, 4519 S. 24th St.

The Pfizer vaccination clinics will welcome walk-ins, but appointments can also be scheduled online “to make the process easier.” All clinics will pair with second-dose clinics three weeks later.

Students ages 16-18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, who must also sign a consent form for the student.

Find a full list of school clinics in our list of all available clinics below.

Sarpy/Case vaccination update

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department on Monday reported that it has nearly 32% of residents in its health districts are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The department also reported it has administered more than 114,000 vaccination doses to date.

Nebraska vaccination update

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that more than 93,284 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered in the state last week, bringing Nebraska’s fully vaccinated population total to 601,946, or 40.6% of eligible residents.

To date, more than 1,275,955 vaccination doses have been administered, according to the DHHS release on Monday.

Nebraska is slated to receive 28,080 initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 28,080 second doses; 20,700 first doses of the Modern vaccine, and 19,200 second doses.

Though the Johnson & Johnson vaccination has been cleared once again for use in many states, including Nebraska, the state is not expecting additional doses of the J&J vaccine this week. However, vaccination sites that had held back any doses of J&J during the “pause” in distribution can now resume administering those doses.

Lincoln-Lancaster County update

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Monday reported 33 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the community total to 30,779 cases.

LLCHD also confirmed three more cases of the U.K. variant, bringing the total of such cases to 38. The health department has reported 50 variant cases to date, including 10 cases of California variants, and two cases of the South African variant.

The death toll stands at 232.

Last week’s positivity rate is 7.3%.

More than 161,000 vaccination doses have been administered in the health district, with 113,810 residents considered fully vaccinated.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

North Omaha: Vaccinations will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the state’s vaccination registry.

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics for eligible residents are offered by appointment at the following locations:

CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway.

Methodist Health System , 720 N. 114th St.

Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue.

Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center , located at 702 N. 17th St.

Douglas County Health Department vaccination site – South Omaha, 3505 L St. (former Hy-Vee location). The site replaces the clinic formerly available at the Kroc Center.

STOCKYARDS PLAZA WALK-IN CLINIC: COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to walk-ins — no appointment needed — from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the clinic in the Stockyards Plaza, located at 35th and L streets. Other clinics may also take walk-ins during the week as they’re able.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting April 1.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Area high schools

Douglas County and Sarpy/Cass health departments are partnering up to host several COVID-19 vaccination clinics for area students ages 16 and older.

Held after school and over one weekend at several area high schools, the Pfizer vaccination clinics will welcome walk-ins, but appointments can also be scheduled online “to make the process easier.” All clinics will pair with second-dose clinics three weeks later.

Students ages 16-18 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian, who must sign a consent form for the student. Other qualified family members may also receive their vaccination at that time.

Clinics scheduled on weekdays will run 4 to 8 p.m.; other clinic hours are as noted on the following schedule provided by DCHD:

Tuesday, April 27: Millard North High School, 1010 S. 144th St.; and Omaha South High School, 4519 S. 24th St

Wednesday, April 28: Millard North High School

Thursday, April 29: Omaha Benson High School, 5120 Maple St.

Saturday, May 1: Westside High School, 8701 Pacific St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 2: Omaha North High School, 4410 N. 36th St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, May 3: Creighton Prep High School, 7400 Western Ave.; and Central High School, 124 N. 20th St.

Tuesday, May 4: Northwest High School, 8204 Crown Point Ave.

Thursday, May 6: Omaha Bryan High School, 4700 Giles Road

Anyone with questions can call the DCHD COVID-19 info line at 402-444-3400.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

