Lincoln man dies in fatal motorcycle crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol requested for Lincoln Police to investigate a fatal motorcycle crash from Saturday night.

Officials say the bike crashed into the back of a Jeep Grand Cherokee before the troopers were able to attempt a traffic stop. The 28-year-old rider was pronounced dead when troopers tried life-saving measures at the scene.

They say the Gage County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a motorcycle that was heading north on Highway 77, the deputy lost sight of the motorcycle and informed NSP of the description of the rider around 10 p.m.

Two troopers tried to do a traffic stop when one saw the bike going north on Highway 77 in a construction area around 10:08 p.m. The other trooper saw the bike going north between Yankee Hill Road and Warlick Blvd.

The driver of the Jeep who was also the only person in the car was not hurt.

