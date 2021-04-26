Advertisement

Iowa moves 294,000 registered voters to ‘inactive’ status

(GRAYDC)
By RYAN J. FOLEY
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Hundreds of 17-year-olds who could not cast ballots in the 2020 election because of their age are among 294,000 registered Iowa voters recently marked as inactive.

Being marked as inactive in the state’s voter registration database does not immediately affect anyone’s ability to vote in any way, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s office. But under state law, it’s the first step in a process that would result in the cancellation of one’s registration after four more years of inactivity.

A new law rewriting election rules, signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds last month, requires the Iowa Secretary of State to move all voters who did not cast ballots in the most recent general election to inactive status. Previously, they had to miss two.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I mean it took me this long but at least he’s young and got a lot left in him, I have a lot...
Michigan woman spends decades searching for her biological father, finds him in Omaha
Ashland restaurant went up in flames in last hoorah
Lincoln man dies in fatal motorcycle crash
Man arrested after NSP troopers witness street racing
On Saturday, hundreds of people showed up at the Air Park Green Area, most of them named Josh.
Joshes get together to fight in Josh Fight 2021

Latest News

David’s Evening Forecast - A taste of summer today, tracking a cold front Tuesday
Apartment fire in Council Bluffs
Crews battle apartment fire in Council Bluffs
Apartment fire in Council Bluffs
Fire crews battle blaze at Council Bluffs apartment complex
Memorial for victims of Bellevue Sonic murders - 4 pm
Memorial for victims of Bellevue Sonic murders - 4 pm
Bellevue Sonic shooting memorial unveiled