Herbster announces his run for Nebraska governor

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The race to replace Gov. Pete Ricketts began out the Omaha metro with a big production. It also brought an appearance from a woman well known in Republican circles.

Outside of the Heartland Country Barn just south of Fremont is where the Nebraksa agri-businessman Charles Herbster decided to announce his run for Nebraska governor.

The Falls City native has close ties to President Trump and believes that is what will set him apart. One local campaign expert says the primary will be a referendum on Trump but a lot can change in a year.

President Trump isn’t here for the announcement this afternoon but his spirit is. Trump’s former Campaign Manager and Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway came to Nebraska to show her support.

Here in Fremont awaiting Charles W. Herbster’s announcement for run for Nebraska governor. He’s close to President Trump. I noticed Trump’s former campaign manager and senior counsel is here Kellyanne Conway. @WOWT6News @CWHerbster pic.twitter.com/CXoSkUGWI6 — Brian Mastre WOWT (@brianmastrewowt) April 26, 2021

Conway says she knows a little something about a successful businessman and political outsider. Herbster told the crowd he remains all in with President Trump.

Herbster already announced his running mate, former State Lawmaker Theresa Thibodeau. She’s the older sister of Omaha City Councilwoman Aimee Melton.

There are several top Republican officeholders who say they are out, from Sen. Fischer to Congressman Bacon.

Jim Pillen also in this race, he’s a Nebraska Regent and a former Husker out of Columbus, Nebraska.

