Gov. Ricketts signs Nebraska’s two year budget

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts just signed the next two-year budget for Nebraska, it will extend over the next two years.

Ricketts says he’s proud of this budget because he claims it offers Nebraskans much needed property tax relief through the newly created Property Tax Credit Relief Fund.

Just signed the state budget into law. It controls state spending and allows for $1.4 billion in property tax relief. I look forward to working with Senators to deliver even more tax relief for the people of Nebraska! pic.twitter.com/xtni8Qd2cA — Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) April 26, 2021

However, several viewers have reported to 6 News saying they have yet to receive that money after filing their taxes over 60 days ago.

The budget will fund K-12 education and start the process of investing money into a new state penitentiary to deal with severe overcrowding issues

