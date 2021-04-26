Gov. Ricketts signs Nebraska’s two year budget
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts just signed the next two-year budget for Nebraska, it will extend over the next two years.
Ricketts says he’s proud of this budget because he claims it offers Nebraskans much needed property tax relief through the newly created Property Tax Credit Relief Fund.
However, several viewers have reported to 6 News saying they have yet to receive that money after filing their taxes over 60 days ago.
The budget will fund K-12 education and start the process of investing money into a new state penitentiary to deal with severe overcrowding issues
