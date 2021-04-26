David’s Evening Forecast - A taste of summer today, tracking a cold front Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Full sunshine and a strong southwest breeze brought us a taste of Summer this afternoon as temperatures soared into the low 90s around the metro. Humidity is on the low side, so the heat index is not a big issue, however the dry and hot air is leading to heightened fire danger around the area. Outdoor burns should be delayed until conditions improve. Temperatures will stay very warm this evening, only cooling into the middle 70s by 10pm. Mainly clear skies and dry air will allow temperatures to drop back into the lower 60s by morning, which is still well above average for late April.

Clouds will thicken up on Tuesday as a cold front moves toward the area, however, temperatures will still be quite warm. Not as warm as today, but highs should still reach 80 in the metro ahead of that front. Behind the front, temperatures will cool into the 60s for areas like Norfolk and Tekamah. The front should move through the metro in the early afternoon, leading to falling temperatures for the evening. That said, we’ll likely still be in the 70s through early evening. A few storms are possible behind the front late in the evening, but most of the storm activity appears to stay to the north and west of the metro. A few showers may linger into Wednesday, along with cloudy skies keeping temperatures in the 60s.

Sunny skies return Thursday into Friday with highs bouncing back to around 70 degrees. More almost Summer-like warmth moves back in by the weekend, with highs jumping back into the low 80s with dry weather.

