Crews battle apartment fire in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Firefighters were called Monday afternoon to an apartment complex in northwest Council Bluffs.

According to a report from the fire department, firefighters arriving at the scene saw heavy flames roaring into exterior balconies as well as the attic.

ACTIVE SCENE: Council Bluffs Fire Dept battling flames at Copper Creek Apartments Posted by WOWT 6 News on Monday, April 26, 2021

Multiple crews were battling the fire reported at 2:42 p.m. at Copper Creek Apartments, located north of Kainesville Boulevard (Highway 6) and west of Railroad Highway.

The fire, in building No. 12, was under control around 3:30 p.m. but firefighters were continuing to monitor for hotspots.

“One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion at a local hospital and released,” the CBFD report states.

None of the occupants were injured, but all in the building will be displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

