Crews battle apartment fire in Council Bluffs

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Firefighters were called Monday afternoon to an apartment complex in northwest Council Bluffs.

According to a report from the fire department, firefighters arriving at the scene saw heavy flames roaring into exterior balconies as well as the attic.

Multiple crews were battling the fire reported at 2:42 p.m. at Copper Creek Apartments, located north of Kainesville Boulevard (Highway 6) and west of Railroad Highway.

The fire, in building No. 12, was under control around 3:30 p.m. but firefighters were continuing to monitor for hotspots.

“One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion at a local hospital and released,” the CBFD report states.

None of the occupants were injured, but all in the building will be displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

