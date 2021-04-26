Advertisement

Creighton announces hiring of two new assistant coaches

SOURCE: Creighton Athletics
SOURCE: Creighton Athletics(Rex Smith)
By Rex Smith
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An offseason of change continued for the Creighton men’s basketball team continued on Monday when the team announced the hiring of assistant coaches Jalen Courtney-Williams and Ryan Miller.

Courtney-Williams spent the previous three seasons at McNeese State.

“Jalen is a rising star in the coaching profession,” said head coach Greg McDermott. “His passion and energy is infectious. He has proven during his time at Mississippi State and McNeese State to be an effective recruiter and is very gifted in helping young people develop both on and off the playing floor. His dynamic personality and tireless work ethic will be a great addition to our staff.”

Miller was at TCU for the last five years.

For his final three years, Miller’s title was the assistant head coach.

“I had the opportunity to coach against Ryan when he was playing at Northern State,” said McDermott. “I have always admired his toughness and love for the game. He is very skilled from a tactical and development standpoint and has an innovative approach to both offense and defense that is very impressive. On top of that, he is widely recognized as one of the best recruiters in college basketball. We are excited to add him to our coaching staff.”

The two replace Terrence Rencher and Paul Lusk who both left for other assistant coaching jobs elsewhere in college basketball.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I mean it took me this long but at least he’s young and got a lot left in him, I have a lot...
Michigan woman spends decades searching for her biological father, finds him in Omaha
Ashland restaurant went up in flames in last hoorah
Lincoln man dies in fatal motorcycle crash
Man arrested after NSP troopers witness street racing
On Saturday, hundreds of people showed up at the Air Park Green Area, most of them named Josh.
Joshes get together to fight in Josh Fight 2021

Latest News

Union Omaha players celebrate after a Greg Hurst goal in the 83rd minute in a 2-0 win over...
Union Omaha wins season opener at home
Thorir Thorbjarnarson scored 9 points, had 4 rebounds, and dished 4 assists in Nebraska's loss...
Thorbjarnarson to pursue professional career
Kentucky freshman guard Terrence Clarke died Thursday following a car accident in Los Angeles....
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash
Bellevue West senior Tyler VanDerwerken poses with teammates after being named WOWT Athlete of...
Athlete of the Week: Bellevue West’s Tyler VanDerwerken