Creighton announces hiring of two new assistant coaches

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An offseason of change continued for the Creighton men’s basketball team continued on Monday when the team announced the hiring of assistant coaches Jalen Courtney-Williams and Ryan Miller.

Courtney-Williams spent the previous three seasons at McNeese State.

“Jalen is a rising star in the coaching profession,” said head coach Greg McDermott. “His passion and energy is infectious. He has proven during his time at Mississippi State and McNeese State to be an effective recruiter and is very gifted in helping young people develop both on and off the playing floor. His dynamic personality and tireless work ethic will be a great addition to our staff.”

Miller was at TCU for the last five years.

For his final three years, Miller’s title was the assistant head coach.

“I had the opportunity to coach against Ryan when he was playing at Northern State,” said McDermott. “I have always admired his toughness and love for the game. He is very skilled from a tactical and development standpoint and has an innovative approach to both offense and defense that is very impressive. On top of that, he is widely recognized as one of the best recruiters in college basketball. We are excited to add him to our coaching staff.”

The two replace Terrence Rencher and Paul Lusk who both left for other assistant coaching jobs elsewhere in college basketball.

