Community keeps small business from closing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A small metro business was staring down the barrel of closure, that is until their customers and the community rallied around them.

For almost three years, boisterous barks and happy tail wags have filled the air at Barks N Brews.

But all of that almost came to an end.

“Unfortunately, COVID has hit us harder than we could have imagined and we’re going to have to shut our doors come April 30th,” Danielle Nielsen, owner of Barks N Brews said. “We are extremely heartbroken and have held out as long as possible.”

The farewell email other customers took Nielsen two days to write.

“It was hard, I think I bawled the entire day after I did it,” Nielsen said.

With COVID keeping many people working from home, her doggy daycare services weren’t needed.

“And then the bar was closed for the pandemic and so you know, our bartender lost her job for a few months,” she said. “People rallied behind that but it wasn’t enough to continue to stay open.”

With just days to spare before her April 30th closing deadline, one of her customers started a GoFundMe to keep the doors open. Nearly $7,300 was raised in five days.

The longer future is still fairly uncertain, the email she sent saying goodbye is still painful to revisit.

“To think if I have to send it out again, you know that’s...that’ll just be awful so I pray that it does not happen,” Nielsen said.

For now, she’ll keep working, trying to come up with permanent solutions while thanking the community for their unwavering support.

“I’m stumbling over my words because I can’t find the right words to just describe how grateful we are to stay open,” she said.

Nielsen says the best way to help out is to bring your dog to daycare, even if you’re working from home and just want them to have some play time.

