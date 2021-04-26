Clay’s Morning Forecast - Hot and windy conditions lead to high fire danger

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hot, windy, and dry weather conditions make a high fire danger for this afternoon.

We’re kick starting this week with highs near 90 degrees, but that level of heat doesn’t stick around long. A cool front will move through Tuesday and keep our numbers more enjoyable for the rest of the week.

It’s likely that we’ll see some showers and even a few storms fire up along or just behind that front. We’re not expecting a major severe weather event with this, but I’ll at least mention that one or two of these storms could have a little attitude. Again, I’m not seeing anything major as of now. Some showers linger on Wednesday, and will keep us mostly cloudy throughout the day. With that said, it will be a little cooler. We’ll hang out in the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon.

Looks drier and warmer for the rest of the week and into the weekend with a return to the low 80s by Saturday.

