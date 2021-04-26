Bellevue Sonic shooting memorial unveiled

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A memorial to the shooting victims at Bellevue’s Sonic Drive-in was unveiled this morning.

Two employees died, two others were seriously injured when a man opened fire in the drive-in back in November.

“I saw first responders, many of them are here today moving toward danger, to help those they could.”

The Salvation Army’s Capt. John Ganter was on the scene back in November and witness what the shooter left behind. Today he led the memorial service, helping the community to heal.

The owners of the drive-in unveiled an open fireplace to honor the victims. They hope this will help.

“Almost as closure to this horrible tragedy, I don’t think it will ever be closed but it was important for us to see. To be able to have the family members here, even had Nathan’s family drove up from Texas to be here,” said Bryant Morrison, Sonic Owner.

Angela Pastrana lost her son Nathan in the shooting, she drove to Bellevue from Texas back in November. She made that trip again to see the memorial.

“It gives you an area to sit down and just kind of think and kind of remember them. The kind of people that they were, what they brought to the community, and as much as they brought joy to the employers here too,” said Pastrana.

Zoey Lujan was injured in the shooting, she’s still working to recover and her mother is still trying to deal with what happened to her daughter.

“I have not thought about that night only because we’ve just been thinking of recovery and strength and trucking along,” said Faye Atalig, Zoey’s mother.

Capt. Ganter is hoping everyone can move on while remembering an event that pulled a community closer together.

“When I see this memorial, I will think of those who were lost and I will think of those whose lives were changed forever that evening but I will also think of strong people, strong families, and strong community,” said Ganter.

Ryan Helbert also lost his life in the shooting, Kenneth Gerner is recovering from his wounds and has returned to his job at Sonic.

Robert Silvia Jr. faces a number of charges in connection with the shooting including two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Silva is behind bars awaiting trial.

