Union Omaha wins season opener at home

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Union Omaha opened its second season with a 2-0 win over South Georgia Tormenta FC at Werner Park on Saturday.

Evan Conway, who scored the team’s first ever goal last season, opened the scoring for the Owls in the 22nd minute off of a beautiful pass from Connor Doyle.

The pass put Conway in front of the defense with no one but the keeper between him and a score.

He sent it in with his left foot for a 1-0 lead.

It stayed 1-0 until the 83rd minute when Greg Hurst was able to sneak one into the net and make it a 2-0 lead.

The defense stayed strong, which included a great outing from keeper Rashid Nuhu.

Union Omaha plays its next six matches on the road.

They won’t return to Werner Park until June12.

It’s also a bit of a break for the team.

The next game on the schedule is Friday, May 7 against Ft. Lauderdale CF.

Kickoff time is still to be determined.

