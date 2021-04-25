Advertisement

Union Omaha wins season opener at home

By Rex Smith
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Union Omaha opened its second season with a 2-0 win over South Georgia Tormenta FC at Werner Park on Saturday.

Evan Conway, who scored the team’s first ever goal last season, opened the scoring for the Owls in the 22nd minute off of a beautiful pass from Connor Doyle.

The pass put Conway in front of the defense with no one but the keeper between him and a score.

He sent it in with his left foot for a 1-0 lead.

It stayed 1-0 until the 83rd minute when Greg Hurst was able to sneak one into the net and make it a 2-0 lead.

The defense stayed strong, which included a great outing from keeper Rashid Nuhu.

Union Omaha plays its next six matches on the road.

They won’t return to Werner Park until June12.

It’s also a bit of a break for the team.

The next game on the schedule is Friday, May 7 against Ft. Lauderdale CF.

Kickoff time is still to be determined.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police say threats ‘not credible’ as investigation continues
State requests $27K from Omaha woman after accidentally overpaying unemployment benefits
Omaha Police on Friday, April 23, 2021, released bodycam footage from a fatal shooting in...
GRAPHIC: Omaha Police release bodycam footage from fatal shooting in November
Douglas County investigate norovirus outbreaks
Police: 12-year-old boy killed, another injured in shooting

Latest News

Thorir Thorbjarnarson scored 9 points, had 4 rebounds, and dished 4 assists in Nebraska's loss...
Thorbjarnarson to pursue professional career
Kentucky freshman guard Terrence Clarke died Thursday following a car accident in Los Angeles....
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash
Bellevue West senior Tyler VanDerwerken poses with teammates after being named WOWT Athlete of...
Athlete of the Week: Bellevue West’s Tyler VanDerwerken
19 APR 2021: Nebraska vs. Texas during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament held at the...
Nebraska falls to Texas in the Elite 8