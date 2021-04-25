Sarpy County Sheriff’s participate in National Drug Takeback Day

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Millions of drugs that could’ve ended up in the wrong hands are safely out of reach on Saturday.

Across the county, cities held medicine drop events as part of the National Drug Takeback Day. Sarpy County Sheriff’s and Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations in Nebraska participated.

At the Hy-Vee parking lot in Papillion, the county’s 23rd medicine drop event was yet another success. They collected 14 bags of unused or expired prescriptions weighing 423 pounds.

The medications will be incinerated by the DEA to ensure proper destruction.

