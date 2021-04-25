Omaha community leaders push forward for lasting change

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On the heels of a week that put police shootings front and center, leaders from Omaha Black communities are pushing forward for lasting change.

The Malcolm X Memorial Foundation is calling for everyone to step up and not just in response to last week’s Derek Chauvin guilty verdict or the release of the Omaha Police bodycam video in the shooting death of Kenneth Jones.

Instead, the foundation’s board president says if people want to see racial justice and equality, the support cannot only be in response to loss. It needs to be year-round.

“That would like celebrating the successes of small organizations that are in this community doing good work. And get behind them. Truly get behind them. I’m not saying join them. I’m saying support them financially, support them with resources, speak highly of them, pass their name along, but first do the research and make sure that you believe in their mission and goals and then follow through on the support,” said Leo Louis II, Board President, Malcolm X Memorial Foundation.

6 News will have the full story of our conversation with the foundation coming up at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.