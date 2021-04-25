Michigan woman spends decades searching for her biological father, finds him in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Michigan woman has spent decades searching for her biological father.

Erika Ramfos was adopted at birth and when she turned 15 she started the search for her biological father.

“I would write Oprah Winfrey letters, Ellen letters, Maury Povich, I would just write them letters to try and help me,” said Erika Ramfos.

She says over the decades she did different DNA tests, always searching for her dad but coming up short.

She said she was looking in the wrong places but back in December, she tried a new DNA test. This time was different.

“I got my results at the end of February. It took me five days and a lot of hard work, no sleep, but I found him.”

He was here in Omaha.

“I’ve thought a lot about it over the years. I was kind of hoping I would get a knock on the door. But then I kind of gave up after 35-40 years,” said Roger Morford.

On Thursday the two finally got to embrace each other for the first time.

“I was a nervous wreck all day. Time went so slow. Then I couldn’t wait to get down there once they got checked into the hotel. We got ready and rushed to the hotel. Seeing her was wonderful,” said Morford.

For the past two days, the father and daughter duo have been inseparable, learning everything they can about each other. Saturday Erika was introduced to extended family members.

It’s a moment both have waited for and now they get to build a lifetime of memories together.

“I mean it took me this long but at least he’s young and got a lot left in him, I have a lot left in me and I know we have a lot of time left.”

These two know they aren’t the only two loved ones that have been searching for each other, they are sharing their story so that others hold on to hope.

“Don’t give up!” said Morford.

