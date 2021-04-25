Advertisement

Man arrested after NSP troopers witness street racing

(WITN)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was arrested Saturday night after troopers witness street racing and were led into a chase.

Kevin Amaya Amaya, 20, was booked in Douglas County for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, child abuse/endangerment, and traffic violations.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper tried to do a traffic stop after watching two cars race on Abbot Drive near Lindbergh Drive around 11:45 p.m. A chase was initiated after a Jeep Grand Cherokee didn’t stop and continue east on Abbot Drive.

Officers were directed to the area of 25th and Arbor with the help of OPD’s Able 1 helicopter when they took over the chase. The officers were able to stop the Jeep.

Amaya Amaya who was the driver was taken into custody and also in the car were a 17-year-old and her four-month-old son.

