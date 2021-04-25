Mallory’s Evening Forecast - First 90° day of the year possible Monday!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -After a pleasant spring weekend, summer makes a return for the start of the workweek!

Highs Saturday topped out in the upper-50s and lower-60s, with temperatures on Sunday soaring into the upper-70s for many of us! The atmosphere had the help of plentiful afternoon sunshine both days; Sunday was so much warmer due to winds coming in from the south, gusting up to 40 mph!

Conditions will stay breezy and warm Sunday evening into Sunday night, with overnight lows only dropping into the 50s.

Partly cloudy skies return Monday, with more clouds during the morning and more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures in the Metro look to reach 90° for the first time this year (so far), and for the first time in 7 months! Eppley’s record high temperature for April 26th is 94°.

Monday could be our first 90° of 2021! (WOWT)

Winds will be high yet again Monday, with gusts from the SSW up to 35 mph.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph possible Monday (WOWT)

Clouds increase for Tuesday, as a cold front tracks along the region. This will bring us a range of temperatures Tuesday afternoon, with cooler air to the northwest, and warmer air to the southeast. Highs in the Metro look to warm near 80° before the front arrives.

We’ll reintroduce the chance for showers and storms late Tuesday into Wednesday, but the best chance for severe weather looks to stay to our south.

Sunny skies return for the end of the workweek, with highs warming back into the 70s.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

