Omaha’s spring yard season starts on May 17

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you have an abundance of yard waste and live in Omaha, you might need to hold on to it for about a month.

The city’s new solid waste program that started last fall now includes spring yard waste season. This means you can put yard waste in those brown paper yard waste bags without a two-dollar fee.

The spring yard waste season begins May 17 and runs through June 25. Also, there will be a similar program in the fall.

When that time comes, the brown bags should be put out to the curb with your regular trash and recyclables. The items in the brown bags will be used to produce the compost product, omargo.

The rest will be taken to the landfill.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.