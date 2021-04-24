Advertisement

Omaha Police looking for suspected gunman

(Associated Press)
By WOWT Staff Reports
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are looking for a suspected gunman after a 21-year-old was shot in a vehicle.

According to a release, officers responded to the area of North 27th and Pinkney Street. for a shooting just after midnight.

Officers found Ngouth Mamed on US Highway 75 near Pinkney with gunshot wounds, he was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Mamed told officers he and some others were in a vehicle driving on Hwy 75 when someone in a white SUV started following them and shot at the vehicle.

No one else was hurt.

In this ongoing investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

