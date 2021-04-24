Omaha nursing home staff help residents get back in nature with park clean ups

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha nursing home is slowly helping residents get reacquainted with the outdoors after a year of isolation because of COVID-19.

Staff from Espirit assisted living facility went to a park in Bennington today to help give back to the community. The staff helped to clean the park and pick weeds while residents were able to get out and interact with people.

“We had so much support from the community over the last year. It was really important for us to give back to the kids who gave us so much. So, we really wanted to come out to the parks and spend the day,” said one of the staff members.

“It’s so wonderful because I’ve been independent and on my own for so long with my own transportation so now anytime I can get out of my facility, I get out and go! said one of the residents.

“I love it!” said one of the other facility residents.

The senior citizens say they are looking forward to being able to get out in the community more now that more people are vaccinated.

