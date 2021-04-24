Advertisement

Officials investigate assault on an officer reported at Anamosa prison

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (WOWT) - Officials at the Iowa Department of Corrections reported an assault on a correctional officer by an inmate on Saturday morning at Anamosa State Penitentiary.

In this ongoing investigation, officials say the officer was giving out medications to inmates when an inmate unexpectedly placed her in a chokehold. The officer was released from a hospital for a medical review with bruising from the incident.

They say the officer use defensive techniques until more staff in the prison were able to respond and help take control of the incident and the inmate wasn’t seriously injured.

The officer was taken to the hospital by the department.

