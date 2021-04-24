Advertisement

New Omaha fire trucks undergo training

By WOWT Staff Reports
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three new fire trucks bought by the Omaha Fire Department will soon be making their way around the city.

Firefighters will be undergoing training on these E-One Engines starting Monday. All three are built from the ground up and designed to specifications laid out by the fire department.

We are excited to announce that our new E-One Engines are here in Omaha! The engines will head to our Omaha Public...

Posted by Omaha Fire Department on Friday, April 23, 2021

After training, they will be placed at different firehouses in North, South, and West Omaha.

  • Station 3 - 3126 S. 16th Street
  • Station 23 - 9090 N. 30th Street
  • Station 52 - 10727 Pacific Street

