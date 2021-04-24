Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Warmer and windy Sunday!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Behind a front that passed through Friday night, winds were northerly Saturday morning with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures were in the 30s to start, with wind chills several degrees colder.

Plentiful sunshine during the afternoon warmed temperatures into the upper-50s and lower-60s! After a pleasant evening, clouds will increase from the west overnight, with temperatures dropping into the lower-40s.

Winds will pick up early Sunday, this time from the southeast. We’ll hold a slight chance for a shower Sunday morning, primarily north of the Omaha Metro. Partly cloudy skies are on tap Sunday, with winds gusting up to 35 mph. These strong southerly winds will allow highs to warm into the low to mid-70s!

Wind gusts up to 35 mph Sunday (WOWT)

The warming trend continues for the start of the week, with temperatures Monday soaring into the mid to upper-80s! We’ll drop back into the 70s Tuesday, with a front bringing us the chance for storms by Tuesday evening. Showers may linger into Wednesday, before we dry out for the rest of the workweek.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Highs for the rest of the 10-day forecast will top out in the 60s and 70s, much more typical for late April and early May!

Keep track of the hourly and extended forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.