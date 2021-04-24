Mallory’s Forecast Update - Pleasant spring weather for the weekend!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Behind a front that passed through Friday night, winds are northerly Saturday morning with gusts up to mph possible. Temperatures are in the 30s to start, with wind chills several degrees colder. We are watching a few light snow showers in northeastern Nebraska, but dry air should limit how much precipitation reaches the ground.

Plentiful sunshine this afternoon should warm us near 60°, before temperatures drop back into the lower-40s overnight. Winds from the north may gust up to 25 mph during the morning, with lighter winds for the afternoon and evening.

Winds will decrease Saturday afternoon and evening (WOWT)

Winds will pick up again early Sunday, this time from the southeast. We’ll hold a slight chance for a shower Sunday morning, primarily north of the Omaha Metro. Partly cloudy skies are on tap Sunday, with winds gusting up to 35 mph. These strong southerly winds will allow highs to warm into the low to mid-70s!

Wind gusts up to 35 mph Sunday (WOWT)

The warming trend continues for the start of the week, with temperatures Monday soaring into the mid to upper-80s! We’ll drop back into the 70s Tuesday, with a front bringing us the chance for storms by Tuesday evening. Showers may linger into Wednesday, before we dry out for the rest of the workweek.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Highs for the rest of the 10-day forecast will top out in the 60s and 70s.

