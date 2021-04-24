Joshes get together to fight in Josh Fight 2021

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) The Josh Fight started as a joke by an Arizona man, then the internet and social media took hold of it. On Saturday, hundreds of people showed up at the Air Park Green Area, most of them named Josh.

The fighting was with pool noodles and not actual fist fighting. One 10/11 NOW reporter described the scene as mayhem.

The original internet post was started as a joke by Josh Swain at the start of the pandemic. He claimed there could only be one Josh Swain, so he challenged them to a fight at random coordinates that he picked. And it ended up being in Lincoln.

Joshes and people not named Josh came from South Dakota, Houston and New York to watch this fight.

“This is going to happen and it’s going to be insane,” said Josh Swain, Arizona. ”There were so many people. People coming from Houston from Colorado from Washington. People coming from all over for this event. I don’t know why but it’s insane. It’s incredible.”

There was even another Josh Swain in attendance from Omaha. They battled it out in rock, paper, scissors and the Arizona Josh Swain won.

The organizer Josh Swain helped create a fund for Nebraska’s Children Hospital and The Food Bank of Lincoln. Click here for more details.

