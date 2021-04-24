Advertisement

Hundreds show up in Nebraska for fight over name Josh

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd from around the country to a Nebraska park Saturday for a heated pool-noodle brawl.

It all started a year ago when pandemic boredom set in and Josh Swain, a 22-year-old college student from Tucson, Arizona, messaged others who shared his name on social media and challenged them to a duel.

Hundreds showed up at Air Park in Lincoln — a location chosen at random — to participate in the silliness.

The festivities started with a “grueling and righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors” between the Josh Swain from Arizona and another Josh Swain from Omaha. KLKN-TV reports that the Arizona student won that competition, allowing him to claim the title of the true Josh Swain.

The pool-noodle competition that followed was open to anyone with the first name of Josh. The victor of that competition was a 5-year-old, who was coronated with a Burger King crown.

Swain, the organizer, said he is a little surprised about how the whole thing blew up: “I did not expect people to be as adamant about this as they are right now.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police say threats ‘not credible’ as investigation continues
State requests $27K from Omaha woman after accidentally overpaying unemployment benefits
Omaha Police on Friday, April 23, 2021, released bodycam footage from a fatal shooting in...
GRAPHIC: Omaha Police release bodycam footage from fatal shooting in November
Douglas County investigate norovirus outbreaks
Police: 12-year-old boy killed, another injured in shooting

Latest News

Ashland restaurant went up in flames in last hoorah
Man sentenced to life in prison for deadly Iowa shooting
Saturday, April 24th
Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast
Omaha nursing home staff help residents get back in nature with park clean ups