Fire in South Omaha neighborhood under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire on Thursday afternoon.

A fire alarm was sent to a building near South 24th Street at about 3:05 p.m. on April 22. Crews say they found big smoke from a building that’s listed as a multi-level, vacant, unsecured, wood-framed funeral parlor.

According to the report, witnesses indicate the building is known as a hang out spot for kids and the homeless and has been the site of a previous fire.

Officials want to notify the public that if anyone has any information can call the ARSON hotline at 402-444-FIRE or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

(A reward may be available for anyone with information that leads to an arrest)

