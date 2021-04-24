Family of Lane Graves help others turn grief into hope

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly 2,000 children are waiting for an organ transplant and many parents are reluctant to consider signing their child to be a donor.

The Graves family wants to get that conversation started and hopefully save lives. In a new PSA, the Lane Thomas Foundation brings attention to the live-saving cause of pediatric organ donation.

The foundation was created in memory of Matt and Melissa’s son Lane. The two-year-old was tragically killed by an alligator at a Walt Disney World Resort in 2016.

April is the National Donate Life Month and this week of April 18-24 is National Pediatric Organ Donation Awareness.

A requirement for young children that are in need of a transplant often need to receive an organ from a donor of around the same age and size. The requirement often lacks availability.

According to the foundation website, their goals are to improve public awareness and understanding for increased organ donation to ultimately save children’s lives, to provide financial assistance to support families of children undergoing solid organ transplants. This allows them to focus on their child and keep their family together and to support research activities that obviate the need for organ transplantation to save children’s lives.

Here are some facts from the foundation website of facts about organ donation:

More than 1,000 children die in fatal accidents or by illness each year.

The organs that children tend to need most vary by age:

Under the age of 1, most children are waiting for a liver or a heart.

Most children ages 1-10 are waiting for a kidney or liver, followed by heart.

Most children ages 11-17 are waiting for a kidney, followed by liver.

As part of the new “Keep Love Alive” campaign, they hope just talking about organ donation will be easier on families rather than dealing with it during a crisis.

