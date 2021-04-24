Douglas County investigate norovirus outbreaks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Friday, the Douglas County Health Department reports seeing a rise in norovirus outbreaks and pleads for people to take more precautions to not get sick.

Known as the stomach flu, the health department says they investigated five outbreaks at long-term care facilities and daycares. 82 cases have been reported so far compared to 45 cases reported last year.

They are seeing a rise in the county and in the state.

“While norovirus is rarely fatal, it can be extremely hard on the very young and the elderly,” Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said. “Dehydration is one of the big concerns.”

One of the main ways to take precautions to not get sick is by washing hands with soap and water. They say especially before handling food, using the bathroom, and after changing diapers.

Symptoms can vary from violent vomiting and diarrhea, nausea, and stomach pain. Officials say body aches can happen typically 12 to 36 hours after being exposed.

It’s typical for people to recover in two to three days and it’s recommended to stay home two for days after experiencing symptoms.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.