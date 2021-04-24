Attorney dives into Nebraska Statute of withholding footage in an active investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some have called on Omaha Police to release the bodycam footage that ended with the fatal shooting of Kenneth Jones from day one.

Omaha Police say their decision to not share the video was rooted in integrity.

When police in Columbus, Ohio fatally shot a 16-year-old wielding a knife this week, body camera footage was released the same night. In Dallas, a police officer fatally shot a 28-year-old man holding a replica gun, and body camera footage was released three days later.

In Chicago, body camera footage was released three weeks after a police officer fatally shot a 13-year-old boy. But in Omaha, the video of the deadly interaction between police and Kenneth Jones took five months.

“There’s nothing that prohibits law enforcement from releasing body camera footage, but as far as I know there’s nothing that requires it either,” said First Amendment Attorney, Max Kautsch.

Max says the Nebraska statute allows police to withhold records as part of an active investigation. In the case of Kenneth Jones, Police Chief Todd Schmaderer chose not to share the body camera video with the public until after the investigation was over to “ensure fairness in the criminal justice process.”

Ultimately, police don’t want a grand jury’s perspective to be tainted by outside opinion. But this attorney says in 2021, the public will likely gain access to images of a police altercation in some form anyway.

”We’re in this modern era where everybody has a computer in their pockets. There’s a reason why there’s jury selection. There’s a reason why there’s jury sequestration. There’s alternative means to protect trial fairness,” said Kautsch.

The department’s decision to not let the rest of us see this until after a grand jury looked at it first is consistent with their past practices.

The chief said Friday, “The department’s decision has not made any exceptions to this rule, since doing so would lead to allegations of bias, unfairness, and inconsistency.”

But Attorney Kautsch stands firm that it is tough to prove.

”The keeper’s of the information, the prosecution is never going to be able to present enough credible evidence to show that it was the release of that information that so prejudiced a jury, that the defendant couldn’t get a fair trial. To be able to prove that is nearly impossible,” said Kautsch.

Essentially that lawyer is saying we have body camera videos for transparency.

So if Omaha Police or any police department says they won’t release records during an investigation and makes a legal decision before people can see it, the lawyer asks then, what’s the point?

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.