Ashland restaurant went up in flames in last hoorah

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s time to say goodbye to an Ashland favorite. A local restaurant near and dear to residents went up in flames today.

For decades the aroma of home-cooked meals drew locals and passing travelers to Granny’s Café on Highway six on the edge of Ashland, Nebraska. The restaurant will soon be replaced with a store.

On Saturday, 18 volunteer firefighters were able to use the vacant building to practice interior firefights, water relay, along with safety and command operation.

The practice fire this morning drew people to see the passing of a great cafe and memories of breakfast, lunch, and dinner, including the fire chef’s grandson.

