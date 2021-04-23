Advertisement

Tip from ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ closes 2010 Louisiana cold case

Dernell Nelson, 35, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder for the 2010 murders of...
Dernell Nelson, 35, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder for the 2010 murders of Hermania Ellsworth and Charles Davis, police said.(Kenner Police via WVUE)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A LaPlace man is behind bars after a tip from a television show helped detectives close a decade-old double homicide cold case.

According to the Kenner Police Department, Dernell Nelson, 35, was arrested Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder for the 2010 murders of Hermania Ellsworth and Charles Davis.

In June of 2010, police say Ellsworth and Davis were found shot multiple times before crashing a vehicle into a tree in the 700 block of Farrar Street in Kenner, Louisiana. The couple was pronounced dead on scene.

The couple’s three-year-old son was found in the backseat, injured from the impact of the crash.

Kenner Police re-opened the investigation in March after receiving a tip from the television documentary series “Unsolved Mysteries.”

Detectives were able to connect Nelson to the homicide by DNA and additional circumstantial evidence.

Officials believe Nelson may also be responsible for a July 2010 double homicide where Herbert Glass and Lynette Williams, who lived in the same block of Farrar Street, were found shot to death and bound by duct tape, floating in Lake Ponchartrain.

Officials believe both homicide cases are related and Kenner detectives have been in contact with St. Tammany Parish investigators.

Additional arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kenner Police at 504-712-2222 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drill team member facing sexual assault charges
Dance team member accused of sexual assault
KFAB 1110 AM is an iHeartRadio station.
Radio station KFAB fires Chris Baker after racist tweet on Chauvin verdict
Mothers pleads for help for troubled son - 10PM
Mother pleads for help in preventing gang violence
Melissa Ripley, a 21-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department has filed a lawsuit against...
LPD officer files sex discrimination lawsuit against City of Lincoln
Omaha man dies in rollover crash

Latest News

In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in...
Imprisoned Putin foe Navalny to end his hunger strike
SpaceX astronauts, from left, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, European Space Agency astronaut...
SpaceX launches 3rd crew with recycled rocket and capsule
NCAA College World Series
College World Series planning for 50% capacity
In this Dec. 14, 2012, file photo, Tracy Stone-Manning, left, is named by Gov.-elect Steve...
Biden taps Montana environmentalist for US public lands boss
Preston Wolf, 17, was approached by a Vacaville police officer on Wednesday after receiving a...
GRAPHIC: Teen with autism punched by police officer in Calif.