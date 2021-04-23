Thorbjarnarson to pursue professional career

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Nebraska’s 6′6 shooting guard from Iceland, announced Friday he will pursue a professional carreer.

Thorbjarnarson spent four years in Lincoln.

He played in 93 games. He started in 43 of those.

His best season was the 2019/20 season where he averaged 8.8 points per game.

Below are statements from Thorbjarnarson and head coach Fred Hoiberg.

Thorbjarnarson:

It feels like just yesterday I was moving in at the dorms and starting my college career. These past 4 years have gone by quickly. We have had our ups and our downs but through it all, the fans have stood by us and cheered us on no matter what. I’m very lucky to have landed at a place like Nebraska where I have felt at home from the moment I got here. I want to thank my teammates through the years for pushing me to become better, my coaches for believing in me, my friends and family for supporting me, and the entire support staff for all the work they put in behind the scenes. But most importantly, my parents for their unwavering support, help, and guidance.

With all that being said, I have decided that I will not return for another year, but instead, I will pursue a professional career in basketball. I have learned a lot in these four years I have been here and enjoyed every second of it. I am proud to say that I am graduating from The University of Nebraska, and I am excited about the next chapter. I know that the program is in great hands with Coach Hoiberg and his staff and I look forward to cheering the team on for years to come.

From the bottom of my heart,Thank you and Go Big Red Forever.

Hoiberg:

“Thorir has been a leader in our program and has done everything we’ve asked of him over the last two seasons,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He has represented Nebraska the right way, and everyone in our program appreciates the contributions he has made to Husker basketball. We will continue to support him as he starts the next step of his basketball journey.”

