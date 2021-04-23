Advertisement

Security concerns prompt fence around governor’s mansion

(KWQC)
By DAVID PITT
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa public safety officials say the state is building a wrought iron fence around Terrace Hill, the historic Des Moines mansion that serves as the governor’s private residence.

Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens said in a statement Friday that Iowa is one of the few U.S. states without perimeter security fencing around the governor’s residence. He says repeated threats against elected officials, including Reynolds, have been widespread and alarming.

Reynolds and her husband Kevin live in the 18,000-square-foot Victorian mansion just west of downtown Des Moines. Iowa Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Alex Dinkla says the fence, to be completed in the next few months and will be in keeping with the historic nature of the property.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police say threats ‘not credible’ as investigation continues
Drill team member facing sexual assault charges
Dance team member accused of sexual assault
KFAB 1110 AM is an iHeartRadio station.
Radio station KFAB fires Chris Baker after racist tweet on Chauvin verdict
Mothers pleads for help for troubled son - 10PM
Mother pleads for help in preventing gang violence
Melissa Ripley, a 21-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department has filed a lawsuit against...
LPD officer files sex discrimination lawsuit against City of Lincoln

Latest News

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday April 23 COVID-19 update: LLCHD confirm nine new variant cases
Daily essentials closet expands at Omaha South - 5 pm
Daily essentials closet expands at Omaha South - 5 pm
State requesting $27K back after overpayment 5 pm
State requesting $27K back after overpayment 5 pm
Reaction to body cam footage - 5 pm
Omaha activists share reaction to bodycam footage - 5 pm