Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office resuming normal hours

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) - Hoping to address wait times, the Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office is resuming its normal business hours starting Monday.

The office, located at 1102 E. First St., will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. weekdays.

“Our new hours will allow our entire staff to help customers the entire time we’re open, rather than staffing in shifts, which limits the number of people we can have helping people,” Interim County Treasurer Tracy Jones said in the news release. “We expect this change to make our operations much more efficient and will help reduce wait times as much as possible.”

In addition to vehicle titling and license plates, the treasurer’s office handles boat titling and registrations, real-estate taxes, and special assessments. Many of these services, however, can be handled via the Sarpy County Treasurer’s website, such as vehicle registration renewals and property tax payments.

