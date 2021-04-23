Sarpy County taking applications for treasurer

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners is now taking applications for county treasurer to fill out the rest of Brian Zuger’s term after he was ousted from the post earlier this month.

“The Sarpy County Treasurer is responsible for all statutory duties listed in Nebraska Revised Statutes,” according to the release from the county. These and other duties include:

Receiving all money belonging to the county and making payments on warrants issued by the County Board.

Serving as the county’s tax collector.

Distributing property taxes to political subdivisions in Sarpy County.

Operating a motor-vehicles division, collecting fees, and handling other duties related to vehicle registration and titling.

Managing and reconciliation all Treasurer-operated bank accounts.

Paying and processing county checks issued by the Treasurer.

Entering all county funds into the accounting system.

Preparing and filing monthly financial reports.

Tracking the county’s receivables and obligations.

Managing the county’s investments.

Controlling the internal operations of the office subject to budget oversight from the County Board.

Overseeing a staff of 25 people.

Handling a $1.9 million budget for the office.

The salary for the position has been set at $102,301 for the term that ends in December 2022.

Applicants must live in Sarpy County, and should expect to participate in a public selection process, per the Nebraska Open Meetings Act.

Anyone interested in the position should submit a letter of interest, a resume, and three references to the Sarpy County Clerk by 4:30 p.m. April 30. These may be submitted via email to clerk@sarpy.com or by mail to — or dropped off in person at — the Sarpy County Clerk’s Office at 1210 Golden Gate Drive, Papillion, NE 68046.

