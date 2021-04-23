Advertisement

Police: 12-year-old boy killed, another injured in shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - Police in Davenport say a 12-year-old boy was killed and another boy injured after they were shot from a passing vehicle as they rode their bikes on a city street.

The Quad-City Times reports that the shooting happened Thursday afternoon, killing 12-year-old Devell Johnson. Police say Devell and three others were riding bikes on Marquette Street when a black sport utility vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired several shots at the group.

Officers at the scene chased down and arrested an 18-year-old who had also been riding his bike with the group. Police say he was arrested after he was found with a gun, but that he was not involved in the shooting of the boys.

