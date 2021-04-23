Advertisement

Omaha Police to release bodycam footage from fatal encounter in November

By WOWT 6 News
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert’s office said Thursday that Omaha Police will release body-camera video from a deadly incident with a man last year.

Until now, all that has been seen are images from the encounter with Kenneth Jones, along with information that he wasn’t armed with a gun and had been uncooperative with police during a traffic stop.

There have been legal hurdles keeping it out of view from anyone but the grand jury, which found no wrong-doing.

The mayor’s office said it was worked with OPD and the city attorney’s office to get the video released, which will happen Friday.

Days after the encounter, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer shared more details of the traffic stop and events leading up to a fatal officer-involved shooting of a Black man. The incident sparked protests downtown and subsequent arrests.

