Omaha Farmers Market ready for new season with safety measures still in place

By Emily Dwire
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Farmers Market is preparing for opening weekend 2021. With Coronavirus still present in the community, customers can expect to encounter the same safety measures that were in place for the 2020 season.

Booths will be spaced apart and vendors will be wearing masks. While customers aren’t required to wear masks, it is encouraged.

Hand sanitizer stations will also be set up and staff will be on hand to control access to the market if it becomes overcrowded.

“These are all just things that we’ve worked together with the health department in order to make sure that we have a safe market,” said Market Manager Kristen Beck.

The markets will be held at the same locations as they were in 2020 - the Old Market parking garage at 11th and Jackson, and Baxter Arena lot #26.

Beck says there will be more vendors than last year but still not as many as they’d host in a normal year. Still, it’ll be a good spread with vendors selling everything from locally grown produce and meat, to handmade crafts.

“We’re excited to see a lot of our seasoned vendors returning, and some weekly vendors that we’re excited about to rotate in throughout the season,” said Beck.

With many small businesses still recovering from the pandemic, Beck thinks the summertime markets will give some of them a much-needed boost.

“Our community comes out, shows up, and supports our local vendors, they like to purchase their food and crafts locally, there’s a lot of favorites people come and see weekly so I really, truly believe people like to support our local vendors,” she said.

The Old Market location is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the Baxter Arena location is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

