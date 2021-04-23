Advertisement

Herbster to announce run for Nebraska governor’s office

Charles Herbster, right, is expected to formally announce his run for Nebraska governor on Monday.(News Channel Nebraska)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Charles Herbster, a Nebraska businessman with close ties to President Trump, said in a release this week that he plans to formally announce his latest run for governor.

The announcement is expected to happen Monday afternoon at Heartland Country Barn in Fremont.

Herbster, who served as an agricultural advisor for Trump, also campaigned for the office in 2013.

Nebraskans will elect their next governor in November 2022 as Gov. Pete Ricketts terms out.

Earlier this month, Sen. Deb Fischer confirmed she would not be running for the governor’s office, a few weeks after Rep. Don Bacon made a similar announcement.

