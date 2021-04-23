Advertisement

Ex-Waterloo firefighter pleads no contest to sex assault

(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A former suburban Omaha firefighter has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of sexual assault in a case involving a 13-year-old boy.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Tyler Davidson entered the pleas Tuesday to three counts of sexual abuse. He was a Waterloo firefighter when he was arrested last year and initially charged with four felony counts of child abuse.

Investigators say Davidson purchased sex toys for the boy and encouraged the boy to use them. Documents said he also tried to use a video camera to record the boy.

Davidson’s sentencing has been set for May 21.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police say threats ‘not credible’ as investigation continues
Drill team member facing sexual assault charges
Dance team member accused of sexual assault
KFAB 1110 AM is an iHeartRadio station.
Radio station KFAB fires Chris Baker after racist tweet on Chauvin verdict
Mothers pleads for help for troubled son - 10PM
Mother pleads for help in preventing gang violence
Melissa Ripley, a 21-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department has filed a lawsuit against...
LPD officer files sex discrimination lawsuit against City of Lincoln

Latest News

Safety measures are still in place for Omaha Farmers Market 2021 season.
Omaha Farmers Market ready for new season with safety measures still in place
Omaha Police dashcam video of fatal shooting
DASHCAM VIDEO: Omaha Police traffic stop escalates to fatal shooting
Nebraska restaurant chain to pay $85K for sex harassment
Utility announced plans for huge solar farm in eastern Iowa