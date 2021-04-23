Advertisement

Omaha Police say threats ‘not credible’ as investigation continues

Elkhorn, Millard school districts report to families
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said in a tweet just before noon Friday that threats reported around the city are “not credible,” but are under investigation.

OPD also requested that suspicious calls or threats still be reported via 911 so that police can follow up.

A Union Pacific spokeswoman said that the company sent employees home for the day after receiving a threat at about 9 a.m. Friday.

“At around 9 a.m., we received a threat that we took seriously and immediately evacuated the building. Out of an abundance of caution, we’ve sent our employees home for the day and we continue to coordinate with local authorities to investigate.”

Union Pacific spokeswoman

Later in the morning, Elkhorn Public Schools families were made aware that schools officials had locked buildings in the district after OPD informed officials they are looking into “a bomb threat with shooters at several locations around the city.”

EPS families were sent an email notifying them that the school district was taking precautions and that staff were performing “sweeps” to look for anything suspicious.

The email said OPD was investigating possible threats at schools, businesses, and government buildings.

“Students and staff will remain inside in normal routine until further notice,” the email states.

Here is the email EPS sent to families:

“EPS has been notified by the Omaha Police Department of a bomb threat with shooters at several locations around the city including schools, businesses, and government buildings. While the threat to Elkhorn buildings was non-specific, we are taking precautions with a lock-out at all buildings in the district. Staff will sweep the building looking for anything out of the ordinary and contact authorities if necessary. Students and staff will remain inside in normal routine until further notice. Your child’s safety is of the utmost importance to us and we will monitor the situation in consultation with law enforcement. We will notify you of any updates or when the lockout has ended. Your cooperation and patience are necessary and appreciated as we navigate this situation.”

Email sent to Elkhorn Public Schools families

Millard Public Schools officials said in their letter to families that students were brought in from recess when they learned of potential threats, but that they had since resumed normal activities after learning from police that the threat there was “unsubstantiated.”

Here is the email sent to MPS families:

“We are making you aware of a situation that has been brought to our attention. Authorities have let us know they were informed of a threat against many entities throughout the metro. The threat was to buildings including businesses, city and county buildings and several school districts. No specific Millard building was mentioned, but the district as a whole was mentioned.

We are working with police. They are actively investigating and have told us that this does not appear to be a credible threat.

We briefly brought students in from recess as a precaution. As we were in the process of writing you, police let us know that they could confirm the threat was unsubstantiated. At this point our day has returned to normal. We continue to stay in close contact with police and will inform you of any further developments.”

Email sent to Millard Public Schools families

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

