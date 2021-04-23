David’s Evening Forecast - Spring warmth for the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Low clouds were slow to clear this morning, but we did manage to break into sunny skies this afternoon. The sunshine helping to quickly warm temperatures into the low and middle 60s around much of the area. With sunshine and mild temperatures, it’s shaping up to be a great Friday evening around the metro. Once the sun goes down, expect temperatures to quickly cool off, back into the 40s by 10 or 11pm. Overnight lows should dip to around 40 by Saturday morning.

A cold front will push through the area early on Saturday, resulting in breezy north winds for most of the day. Despite the north wind, sunny skies should manage to warm us back to near 60 degrees by the afternoon. Winds should back off during the afternoon, making for a decent day for outdoor activities. Strong south winds return on Sunday, potentially gusting over 30mph at times. This will help to bring in an even bigger warm-up, expect highs to jump into the low and middle 70s for much of the area! By Monday, that south to southwest wind will pull in some nearly Summer-like conditions. Temperatures surge into the middle and upper 80s, with some highs near 90 not out of the question.

That Summer-like warmth only lasts one day, as a cold front pushes into the area on Tuesday. Temperatures will only drop back into the 70s, but the front could bring a few storms to the metro. Rain chances will continue into Wednesday, which will likely limit highs to the lower 60s. The cool down will last for a couple of days, but temperatures will not be anywhere near as cold as what we saw earlier this week. Highs reaching back into the 70s by the end of next week.

